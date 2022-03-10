UK Eurovision 2022 entry revealed as Sam Ryder with Space Man

Sam Ryder will represent the UK at Eurovision 2022, it's been officially announced.

The BBC today confirmed details about the UK Eurovision entry for Italy in May.

With over 12 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, Sam is currently the most followed UK music artist on the platform.

He will represent the UK with his song Space Man, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Thinking Out Loud) and Max Wolfgang.

Sam Ryder said: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

"I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!"

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, added: "Sam is a remarkable performer, with a vocal ability that is literally out of this world.

"His terrific talent, coupled with the spine-tingling Space Man, ensures a UK entry we can all get behind and be very proud of."

You can watch the official music video for the song below...

Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin in May. The show will air on BBC One while the semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Three.

Recap Eurovision 2021!

It was Italy who won Eurovision 2021 with rock band Måneskin taking the title with their song Zitti e buoni.

UK entry James Newman finished in last place with his song Embers, receiving nil points from both the show's jury and audience votes.

The result matched the UK's last placed finish in the previous contest in 2019 while it was the first time we received 'nul points' since 2003.

James reacted at the time: "What can you do? We went there and we tried our hardest. I think we took the best of British. I was really happy with the song, really happy with the performance.

"But the best thing for me was how the crowd just went absolutely crazy when they said ‘nil points’ but the audience was cheering me, everyone was cheering me."

You can currently rewatch last year's contest on iPlayer here.