DNA Journey will return for a brand new series on ITV.

The show sees celebrity duos set off on a quest to discover where they come from and unearth secrets from their past in a life changing and emotional voyage of discovery.

ITV tease: "Delving into their family histories, the celebrated TV duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed."

The new series for 2022 will air in two parts in Spring and Autumn with the first episodes airing in April.

Those appearing in the first episodes are Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska plus Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace whose friendship takes them on a road trip they will never forget.

In the second part of the series will be Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, plus Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

The new line up of stars follow in the footsteps of Ant & Dec, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr and Martin and Roman Kemp.

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “DNA Journey is an enthralling combination of heart-warming, emotional and high octane all at the same time, and it’s great to welcome some of TV’s favourite faces onto the show to delve deeper into their family histories and secrets.”

ITV Commissioning Editor Louise Major added: “Everyone has a desire to learn more about where they come from and to be able to share this personal experience with some of our favourite faces is so special and a real treat in the mid-week schedule.”

You can watch past episodes online via ITV Hub