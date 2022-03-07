Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent to front new Channel 4 travel & food series

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent will explore the British seaside for a new food series.

The pair will travel across the UK to find some of the best seaside holiday destinations – and dishes - the British Isles have to offer.

Advertisements

The show, provisionally titled Best of British By the Sea is described as a "guide to Britain’s splendid seaside at its scrumptious best" as Grace and Ainsley experience everything from local delicacies and cheap eats to high-end dining and fun holiday activities.

Channel 4 share: "Each episode will follow Grace and Ainsley as they stay in a self-catering property where they cook for each other using their favourite produce, and a hotel where they meet the owners and chefs while soaking up the unique ambience of each gorgeous establishment.

"From their two delightful accommodations they explore the local surroundings and attractions, and experience hidden foodie hotspot."

As part of the series, made in partnership with self-catering accommodation specialist Hoseasons, the pair will visit South Devon, the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire, Aberdeenshire and Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Dan Chambers, Creative Director at programme makers Blink Films said: “There are so many great treats to be found around the British coast. After watching this series, you just won’t want to holiday anywhere else!”

Advertisements

Paul Evans, Vice President of Portfolio at Awaze, owners of Hoseasons, said: "We are delighted to be working with Grace, Ainsley, Blink Films and Channel 4 on what we know is going to be a really feel-good series.

"The staycation has never been more popular and it’s great to be doing our bit to help showcase some of the amazing places that are out there to be discovered and experienced along our fantastic shores."