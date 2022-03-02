Worst House on the Street: Channel 4 announces new property show

Channel 4 has announced brand new property series Worst House on the Street.

The six-part feature series follows brother and sister property developers Scarlette and Stuart Douglas using their creative expertise to help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without blowing the bank.

Advertisements

Channel 4 share: "With over 70% of renovations going over time and over budget, Scarlette and Stuart will use every trick in their book to help families make their money go further. At the end of the project they’ll reveal how much their innovative and thrifty changes have increased the value of the property by."

Scarlette and Stuart said: "Over many years, we have honed the skill of redeveloping properties whilst extracting the most value from the finances available. As brother and sister, our candid and honest relationship has helped us refine our process to achieve the best results.

"Together we have redesigned and renovated numerous properties, transforming them from uninspiring bricks and mortar to desirable and profitable homes."

The series is being made by production company South Shore, co-produced with the Motion Content Group.

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 Daytime and Features said: “Everyone is under pressure to make their money go further these days. Scarlette and Stuart will demonstrate how, with some tried and tested tricks, it is possible to renovate the worst house to the best house on the street”.

Advertisements

Head of South Shore Wales Simon Kerfoot said: “Stuart and Scarlette have got some incredible tips, tricks and hacks up their sleeves that will guarantee our thrifty home owners pull off renovations far in excess of their budgets or expectations.”

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment (UK) for Motion added: “Stuart and Scarlette are the real deal when it comes to the inside track on property development hacks and we couldn’t be more delighted to be working with Channel 4 and South Shore on this latest upgrade to the property format”.