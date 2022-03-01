The Winter Child: New Channel 5 drama announced

Channel 5 has announced new TV drama The Winter Child due to air in 2022.

The four-part series follows Claudia, a lonely single mother and school nurse, longing for connection.

A synopsis shares: "Her opportunity to be a hero comes when a young child in her community – Emily Winter – goes missing. Claudia becomes embroiled in the case and fixated on uncovering the truth.

"However, her fascination quickly begins to turn to obsession, not only with what happened to Emily, but also with the Winter family at the heart of the case.

"Emily’s grief-stricken father, Owen; her cold mother, Sabine, and her twelve-year-old brother, Dean."

Casting for the series is to be announced.

The drama will be made by Clapperboard - producers of The Teacher with Sheridan Smith - in association with Chapter One and Endeavor Content,

Mike Benson and Julie Ryan serve as executive producers for Clapperboard, whilst Sophie Gardiner and Toby Bentley are executive producers for Chapter One. Giula Sandler (White House Farm) is the writer of The Winter Child, whilst Cormac Fox (Animals) joins the team as producer and Dominic Leclerc (The Teacher) will direct.

It's one of two new dramas announced by Channel 5 along-side four-part series Desperate Measures.

Mike Benson, Managing Director, Clapperboard said: "In The Winter Child our brilliant writer Giula has created a fascinating, flawed protagonist at the heart of the narrative which I loved from first reading the pilot."

Both series will commence shooting on location in 2022.