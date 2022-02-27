Red Nose Day 2022 date, hosts and specials revealed

Red Nose Day is back for 2022 - from the date to how to donate, here's all you need to know.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is hoping to bring the UK together through laughter and helping others, showing just how powerful humour can be through the toughest of times.

Advertisements

Comic Relief Red Nose Day 2022 will take place on Friday, 18 March from 7PM On BBC One.

The fundraising favourite brings together stars of stage, screen and the movies for an epic three-hour comedy special, entertaining the nation with hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises and stunning music acts; in a celebration to raise much-needed cash for good causes at home and across the world.

Hosting will be Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon, Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant and Zoe Ball will present the show.

Specials for Red Nose Day 2022 include a celebrity twist on Countryfile’s annual competition, One Man and His Dog. Comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will head to the Welsh countryside to be given a shepherding training masterclass with top handlers and their sheepdogs before they put their newfound skills to the test.

In preparation for the challenge, the pair were trained by two of the UK’s finest sheepdog trialists and their champion sheepdogs. In Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, Tim Vine was trained by Nij Vyas and his sheepdog, Mist; while in Corwen, North Wales, Kiri Pritchard-McLean was trained by her Welsh compatriot, Aled Jones and his sheepdog, Glesni.

You can watch Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean’s One Red Nose and Their Dog training on Countryfile on Sunday 6 March, BBC One.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, airing on BBC Three, Glow Up's Red Nose Day special will see the celebrity make up artists given the same treatment as the competing MUAs in the full series.

The celebs taking part are Lady Leshurr, Nikki Lilly, Roman Kemp, Snoochie Shy and The Vivienne. Val and Dominic will be joined by guest judge Dame Zandra Rhodes for the special while Maya Jama returns as host.

There will also be a CBeebies Bedtime Stories Red Nose Day special with five celebs each reading a story close to their heart.

Raising yet more money for charity, Tom Daley's Hell of a Homecoming will see the Olympic diver enduring a four-day adventure as he rows, cycles, swims, and runs from London to his hometown Plymouth.

Advertisements

And in Rowing Home with Jordan North, the TV and radio presenter will row 100 miles across five day as he travels across England's canals from London to his hometown of Burnley.

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to donate, visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday