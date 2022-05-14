Eurovision 2022 running order, contestants, songs and UK entry

Eurovision 2022 is here but what time is it on tonight? When is the UK performing and what's the full running order?

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest in the UK tonight!

Advertisements

Commented on by Graham Norton and broadcast live on BBC One, the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, perform in the grand final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest from Italy.

The UK Eurovision entry 2022 was confirmed in March and singer Sam Ryder will be representing us this weekend.

Sam and his song Space Man, co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang, will perform in Turin.

Following the artists' parade and an introduction from the hosts, the show will begin as 25 acts take to the stage in a bid for Eurovision glory.

In the Grand Final, juries and viewers from all 42 participating countries can vote again, after the 25 finalists have performed.

Once the voting window has closed the presenters will call upon spokespersons in all 40 countries and ask them to reveal their jury points live on air. The UK spokesperson is AJ Odudu.

Advertisements

Next, viewers' points from all 42 countries will be added up, and revealed from the lowest to the highest, culminating into a climax that will eventually reveal the winner of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

The winner will perform once again, and take home the iconic glass microphone trophy.

What time is Eurovision 2022 on tonight in the UK?

Eurovision 2022 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One and online on iPlayer.

The show is due to conclude just before midnight but has often overran in past years.

As well as the telecast, you can also listen in via BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce from 8PM as well.

Eurovision 2022 running order, contestants and songs

The UK is placed 22nd in the running order, scheduled to perform at around 9:35PM.

The full list of countries, contestants and songs in the final are:

01. Czech Republic - We Are Domi, "Lights Off"

02. Romania - WRS, "Llámame"

03. Portugal - Maro, "Saudade, saudade"

04. Finland - The Rasmus, "Jezebel"

05. Switzerland - Marius Bear, "Boys Do Cry"

06. France - Alvan and Ahez, "Fulenn"

07. Norway - Subwoolfer, "Give That Wolf a Banana"

08. Armenia - Rosa Linn, "Snap"

09. Italy - Mahmood and Blanco, "Brividi"

10. Spain - Chanel, "SloMo"

11. Netherlands - S10, "De diepte"

12. Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra, "Stefania"

13. Germany - Malik Harris, "Rockstars"

14. Lithuania - Monika Liu, "Sentimentai"

15. Azerbaijan - Nadir Rustamli, "Fade to Black"

16. Belgium - Jérémie Makiese, "Miss You"

17. Greece - Amanda Tenfjord, "Die Together"

18. Iceland - Systur, "Með hækkandi sól"

19. Moldova - Zdob și Zdub and Advahov Brothers, "Trenulețul"

20. Sweden - Cornelia Jakobs, "Hold Me Closer"

Advertisements

21. Australia - Sheldon Riley, "Not the Same"

22. United Kingdom - Sam Ryder, "Space Man"

23. Poland - Ochman, "River"

24. Serbia - Konstrakta, "In corpore sano"

25. Estonia - Stefan, "Hope"

Eurovision airs from 8PM on BBC One tonight, 14 May.