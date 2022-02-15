Freddie Flintoff quits A League Of Their Own after 12 'unforgettable' years

Freddie Flintoff has announced he is stepping down from A League Of Their Own.

The sports star and TV presenter is leaving the Sky panel show after more than a decade.

In a post on Instagram, he shared: "It's been 12 years, 16 series, six road trips across America and a mud bath I'd rather forget.

"But now the time has come to leave the amazing ALOTO team.

"I'd like to say a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in over the years and to everyone I have worked with on the show - what an unforgettable journey it's been."

Freddie appears as a team captain on the series alongside Jamie Redknapp with an array of sporting guests each episode.

Freddie will bow out after appearing in the show's upcoming Road Trip series which will air later in 2022.

A new team captain taking over from Freddie is to be announced.

Romesh Ranganathan currently hosts the panel show, having recently replaced original presenter James Corden who stepped down due to work commitments.

Romesh said previously on joining the show: "I’m over the moon to be taking over the hosting duties and looking forward to being back in the studio with Jamie, Freddie, our guests and the live audience.

"I’m truly honoured to be the new host of such a successful show."

The latest series featured guests including footballer Jamie Vardy, Olympian Denise Lewis and football pundit Micah Richards.

A League Of Their Own airs on Sky as well as streaming service NOW.