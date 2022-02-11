The King release date and first look trailer from new Sky drama

The King is the brand new prison drama coming to Sky and Now in 2022.

The Sky Original stars award-winning Luca Zingaretti (Inspector Montalbano).

The eight-part Italian series directed by Giuseppe Gagliardi (1992, 1993, 1994, Non Uccidere) and air on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW in April with an exact release date to be announced.

A teaser of the series shares; "The King sees Luca Zingaretti in the role of the controversial prison boss Bruno Testori, who rules the San Michele penitentiary with his own special set of laws. Whilst Testori’s life outside the prison may have gone wrong, inside San Michele he dominates as ‘The King’.

"Ruthless with those who deserve it and unexpectedly compassionate with others, Testori always follows the principles of his own distorted and obscure morals. When the kingdom risks crumbling, threatened by imminent danger, Bruno will have to fight the most difficult of wars."

You can watch a first trailer below...

Joining the cast alongside Luca Zingaretti is Isabella Ragonese (Lei mi parla ancora, Rocco Schiavone, Il padre d’Italia), as a prison police agent of San Michele and Anna Bonaiuto (Loro, Napoli velata, Mio fratello è figlio unico), who plays the role of the Public Prosecutor investigating the network of illegal activity.

Also on the cast are Barbora Bobulova (Scialla!, Cuori puri, Cuore sacro), the former wife of Testori and Giorgio Colangeli (Il divo, Speravo de morì prima, Un posto sicuro) playing Laccarino, a prison warden and loyal friend of Bruno Testori.

The King will be released on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW in April.

