Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack to star in new BBC travel series

Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack will travel across America in a new BBC travel series.

Three-part show Trailblazers will air on BBC Two and iPlayer, following the trio as they re-trace the footsteps of Isabella Bird.

The inspiring female traveller from the 19th century has often been overshadowed by her male counterparts.

Travelling alone, Isabella Bird crossed the American Wild West, befriending outlaws, climbing mountains, killing rattlesnakes and facing grizzly bears, in what was an often restrictive era for women in Britain.

In the new BBC show, three generations of female celebrities - Ruby Wax, Melanie Brown and Emily Atack - will come together for their own historic American adventure, using Isabella's original 1873 book, A Lady’s Life In The Rocky Mountains as a jumping off point.

A teaser shares: "In this fun, entertaining, and sometimes poignant adventure series, Ruby, Mel and Emily want to pay homage to a forgotten pioneer, as they explore the people, places, and customs of an ever-changing America.

"They’ll challenge themselves in one of the world’s toughest terrains as they journey by any means possible through Colorado’s wild and awe-inspiring Rocky Mountains. After sharing raucous camp side tales and touching stories from their own past, the intrepid trio will reflect on how much has really changed since Isabella’s original journey."

Trailblazers will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.