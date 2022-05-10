It's Eurovision 2022 semi-final week - here's all you need to know if watching from the UK.

There will be two live semi-final shows for Eurovision this year, determining which countries will make the grand final on Saturday.

As one of the Big Five countries along with Spain, Germany, France and Italy, the United Kingdom does not have to qualify from the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday Grand Final.

However the UK will still be able to vote in the second semi-final on Thursday.

The semi-finals will be live on BBC Three, presented by Rylan and Scott Mills.

Here's all you need to know...

Tonight's Semi Final 1 - Tuesday 10 May, 8PM on BBC Three

In the first semi-final tonight, the first group of countries will compete for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

The 17 countries competing this evening are: Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia.

The interval will have an Italo-Disco theme where Dardust, one of the most successful producers on the planet, will perform accompanied by DJ/producer Benny Benassi and British band Sophie and The Giants, with the participation of conductor Sylvia Catasta.

Semi Final 2 - Thursday 12 May, 8PM on BBC Three (UK Vote)

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on Thursday will feature the remaining 18 acts taking to the stage in the hope of securing a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Competing will be: Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Viewers in the United Kingdom are able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts have performed with details on how to vote provided in the show.

There will also be an interview with UK's act Sam Ryder and an exclusive preview of the stage performance of his song SPACE MAN.

The 2022 Eurovision final will take place on Saturday, 14 May, at 8PM (UK Time) on BBC one.

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals will join the ‘Big Five’ countries France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and Italy - who are also guaranteed a place in the final due to their victory in 2021.