Cheaters: New comedy series comes to BBC One and iPlayer

New short-form comedy series Cheaters is to air on BBC One and iPlayer.

From the makers of The End of the F***ing World, Misfits, Lovesick and The Dig, Cheaters is an eighteen-episode story told in ten-minute chapters.

The show is described as a "sexy, messy, comedy-drama about morality and monogamy, and everything in between". The series is written and created by breakout writer Oliver Lyttelton (The Listener), directed by Elliot Hegarty (Ted Lasso, Lovesick) and produced by Alex Walsh-Taylor (In The Long Run, Lovesick).

A teaser shares: "Cheaters tells the story of a chance meeting after a cancelled flight that leads to an unlikely night of drunken airport-hotel sex between two strangers in their late twenties, Fola and Josh. The next morning, as they rush to make the rescheduled flight, both admit they are with other people – Fola is married to Zack, and Josh is in a long term relationship with Esther.

"After arguing at the airport and ignoring each other on the plane, they finally agree their night of passion was a mistake and go their separate ways. But as Josh gets off at the bus stop next to his flat, he’s horrified to see Fola pulling up in a taxi across the road and heading into the house she has just bought.

"Josh and Fola are going to be neighbours. And to make life more complicated, Esther and Zack are keen to be friends."

The series stars Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, Truth Seekers) as Fola and Joshua McGuire (Industry, The Duke) as Josh. Callie Cooke (Rules of the Game, Britannia) plays Esther, and Jack Fox (Sanditon, Riviera) plays the role of Zack. Further cast includes Andrea Valls (Waffle the Wonder Dog), Shiloh Coke (Pirates) and Jay Lycurgo (Titans).

Cheaters starts on Tuesday 8 February at 9:45PM on BBC One, and all episodes will be available as a boxset on iPlayer.

