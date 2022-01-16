Danny Dyer has reportedly been offered £1 million for his own reality show.

It was announced last week that the actor would be quitting EastEnders after a decade.

Advertisements

Danny has yet to announce his next steps but sources claim there have been no shortage of offers.

The Sun reports that Channel 4 are keen to sign the actor and his family, including daughter Dani Dyer, for a 'Keeping up With The Kardashians-style' reality show.

A source shared: "TV production companies are falling over themselves to film him and his family.

"Channel 4 made him a lucrative offer that he’s been tempted by and he knows his family would make really lively, fun TV as they’re all so down-to-earth and people at home can relate to them."

It was previously claimed in 2018 that the family had to turn down a similar deal due to Danny's contract with the BBC.

Danny's wife Jo said at the time: “We've been offered a reality show, but Danny is contracted at the BBC.

Advertisements

“We have always joked about it. People do say we need a show in our house because there's always a drama.

“One day we might do it.”

Danny will be stepping down from his role of Mick Carter later in 2022.

Discussing his decision recently, Danny said he was "very lucky" and "very grateful" for his time on the BBC One soap.

He added: "Let me tell you something - Mick's exit is going to be a very, very powerful thing.

"I would love the door to be left open, and as far as I know it is.

"So, who knows. When I go out there and I fail miserably I can come back with my tail between my legs and go: 'Will you take me back?'

"But I just want to send out some love to everyone at EastEnders. I love you all very much.

"It'll be a sad year for me, but I'm also very excited about it."

Advertisements

Exact details about Danny's exit including his final episode are to be announced.

For now you can catch up with the latest episodes of EastEnders via the BBC iPlayer here.