Danny Dyer quits iconic EastEnders role after almost ten years

Danny Dyer is to leave his iconic role on EastEnders later in 2022.

The actor will depart the BBC One series after almost a decade playing Mick Carter.

A spokesperson for the soap confirmed: "Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.

"Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford."

Exact details about Danny's exit are to be announced.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Danny has stepped down from the soap to pursue other acting roles.

The tabloid quotes sources as saying he will soon be seen in a new TV drama on Sky.

The insider claimed: "Danny has offers coming in left right and centre, and a lot of the things he has wanted to do he can’t because EastEnders have such strict rules about what he can and can’t do.

"It’s driven him mad at times and he’s now ready for a change. But it hasn’t been easy to walk away, BBC bosses have been desperate to keep him.

"But he’s been insistent and when Sky approached they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. It’s a new chapter for Dan and he’s over the moon."

Danny's character Mick first arrived on the soap in 2013 alongside wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Danny won the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards three times for his role as the landlord of The Queen Victoria pub.

A date for his final episode is to be announced. For now you can catch up with the latest episodes of EastEnders via the BBC iPlayer here.

As well as his acting work Danny currently presents BBC One game show The Wall.