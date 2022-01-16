VERA XI EPISODE 4. Pictured: BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope, KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy,RILEY JONES as DC Mark Edwards and JON MORRISON as DS Kenny Lockhart. © ITV

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of As The Crow Flies?

Award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Brand new episode As The Crow Flies is the fourth from series 11 and will air on Sunday, 16 January 2021 at 8PM.

Vera cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, the cast of the current series of Vera features regulars Kenny Doughty as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue.

The full cast of As The Crow Flies episode are:

Jessica Johnson plays Lizzy Swann

Craig Parkinson plays Phil Swann

Chloe Harris plays Fern Swann

Grace Hogg Robinson plays Zara Swann

Ann Mitchell plays Moira Swann

Simone Lahbib plays Rose Swann

Jake Fairborther plays Macca

Jack James Ryan plays Greg Stein

Ayesha Dharker plays Anika Naidu

Nabil Elouahabi plays Mo Hassan

Jaye Griffiths plays Marti Kapp

Su Elliott plays Bron Martin

Katie Lyons plays Tina Callow

Catherine Bailey plays Katy Turner

Nick Figgis plays Damien Graynor

Vera spoilers

A synopsis for new episode As The Crow Flies shares: "Lizzy Swann, a primary school teacher, is found dead at the bottom of a cliff-side coastal walkway. What appears at first to be a terrible accident, quickly becomes a murder investigation as Vera discovers evidence the body has been tampered with.

"The Swann family are horrified by the news; it is the latest in a string of tragedies to befall them; Lizzy’s husband Phil was pensioned out of the army following an injury, his brother died in a car accident and the family’s farm is falling into ruin.

"Vera’s interviews paint a troubling picture of a guarded and paranoid woman who in the days leading up to her death seemed to be burning bridges with friends and family alike."

Vera airs Sundays on ITV.

Episodes available to watch online via the ITV website or BritBox UK.

