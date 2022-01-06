Screw cast revealed for new Channel 4 prison drama

Screw is the new prison drama on Channel 4 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Set in a busy men’s prison, the six-part series has been created by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve) who has previously worked and volunteered inside prisons.

A teaser shares: "At the head of a group of embattled prison officers is Leigh a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population.

"Leigh keeps her inmates in line and has their backs when they need it. Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh Prison enters Rose, a 21-year-old trainee officer. It’s a baptism of fire even for this street-smart young woman. "

Screw 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Screw:

Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials, Little Birds) plays Leigh

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls) plays Rose

Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists) plays Jackie

Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You, Manhunt) plays Gary

Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) plays Ali

Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones) plays Don

Watch Screw on TV and online

Screw will start on Thursday, 6 January at 9PM on Channel 4 and continue weekly on TV.

The whole series will be available to stream or download for free on All 4 after the first episode airs on TV.

The new series has six episodes.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "The diverse team of officers in charge at Long Marsh men's prison each have their own unique take on the job. Darkly comic, refreshingly absurd, and violently shocking, their stories powerfully reveal that there's more to life in prison than we know.

"Leigh Henry (Sosanya) is a career prison officer who lives for her job but has lost faith in the system - so she circumvents the rules, doing whatever's necessary to help the prisoners in her care. But Leigh's position at Long Marsh is under threat - which doesn't bear thinking about, especially as she appears to be secretly living on the wing.

"The arrival of Rose Gill (O'Donnell), a mouthy young probationer fresh out of training, only adds to the pressure on Leigh, who writes Rose off as a liability.

"So begins a dramatic, high-stakes battle between the two officers. Are either of these women who they say they are? And can both of them survive?"