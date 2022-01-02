Call The Midwife cast revealed for series 11 of BBC One show

Call The Midwife series 11 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The hit BBC drama follows midwives welcoming new lives in the changing times of the 50s and 60s in London's hard-up East End.

Fresh from its Christmas special, a brand new series of eight episodes comes to BBC One on Sunday nights.

Call The Midwife 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 11 of Call The Midwife:

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Franklin

Leonie Elliott plays Nurse Lucille Anderson

Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner

Kathryn Wilder plays Audrey Fleming

Jack Colgrave Hirst plays Derek Fleming

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson

Vanessa Redgrave plays Jennifer Worth (Voice)

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri plays Sister Frances

Laura Main plays Nurse Shelagh Turner

Fenella Woolgar plays Sister Hilda

Watch Call The Midwife on TV and online

Series 11 of Call The Midwife will begin on Sunday, 2 January 2022 at 8PM on BBC One and continue weekly on TV on Sunday nights throughout the New Year.

New episodes will join past series currently available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

Call The Midwife first started in 2012 with a one-off series of six episodes. Since then, the show has aired ten full series plus a number of Christmas specials with 88 episodes in total to date.

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show - Call The Midwife has been renewed up until series 13 keeping the show on air until at least 2024.