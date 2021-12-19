Host Alan Carr arrives on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: (C) ITV. Photographer: Matt Frost

The Royal Variety Performance 2021 line up of acts - here's who's on the show tonight!

Alan Carr will host the 2021 performance from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this very year.

It's the 109th Royal Variety event which will be held in the presence of their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As ever, the evening will be a spectacular show featuring exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and top notch British comedy.

Tonight's Royal Variety Performance 2021 line up

Music acts performing on the show this evening include Ed Sheeran, international sensation Sir Rod Stewart, chart topper Anne-Marie and Years and Years, Brit Award winner James Blunt and musicians and Grammy Award winners Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello.

There will be a special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir singing This is Me while singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald and soprano singer Carly Paoli will be singing a special duet.

Comedy will come from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

Musicals taking to the stage include the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s phenomenal Matilda The Musical who are celebrating an incredible 10 years in the West End and the sensational Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a mesmerizing extract of their latest show ‘Luzia’ are Cirque du Soleil while Germany’s The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their breathtaking hand to hand act.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

Watch Royal Variety Performance 2021 on TV and online

The star studded spectacular took place in November and the show will air on ITV on Sunday, 19 December at 7:20PM.

You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Alan Carr said: "It’s such an honour to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true.

"With so many amazing performers it’s going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I’m hoping as host this time I’ll be wearing something a bit more classy!"