The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to Channel 4

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

The series follows passionate, home potters as they strive to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces are judged by the expert judging duo and a variety of well-known faces and experts from the world of pottery.

Advertisements

Each week, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller decide who has come out on top and who is heading home.

A brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 start?

The new series of The Great Pottery Throw Down will begin on Sunday, 2 January 2022 at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: "In this first episode, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the potters two challenges: to throw a children's crockery set and ceramic milk bottles, as the battle of clay kicks off at the wheel.

"Who will be named potter of the week, and who will be first to leave the pottery?"

The series is the third to air on Channel 4 and fifth overall.

The Great Pottery Throw Down will continue throughout the New Year on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

Episodes are available to watch online from the past two Channel 4 series via the All 4 player here.

Advertisements

The show previously aired two series on BBC Two in 2015 and 2017.

It's made by Love Productions, creators of the Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee.