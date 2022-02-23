Our House start date confirmed for brand new ITV drama

Our House is the brand new drama coming to ITV with a start date now confirmed!

Our House has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown from the novel by Louise Candlish of the same title.

A teaser shares: "Our House narrates the story of Fiona Lawson who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram.

"As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide..."

Our House start date

Our House will start on Monday, 7 March at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The four-part series will continue nightly across the week, concluding Thursday, 10 March.

The cast will see Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, Shadowplay, War and Peace) and Martin Compston (Line of Duty, The Nest, In Plain Sight) play estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson as Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel, The Last Weekend) takes the role of enigmatic Toby.

Also joining the cast are Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You,) as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, and Buket Komur (Honour) as the mysterious and alluring Wendy.

Author Louise Candlish said: “Some of the most addictive drama I’ve watched in recent years has come from ITV, so it’s an honour and a career highlight to have an adaptation of Our House join such prestigious company.

"The way Simon and the Red Planet Pictures team have brought Fi and Bram’s hair-raising story to life is absolute genius.”

