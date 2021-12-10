Kate Garraway's Life Stories coming to ITV in 2022

Kate Garraway's Life Stories is coming to ITV in 2022 - here's all you need to know.

Kate will be taking the helm of the iconic Life Stories format for three episodes following the departure of Piers Morgan, after over 100 shows.

Just like Piers, Kate will be seen sitting down and talk with some of the country’s most familiar faces.

Each hour long programme will be devoted to a different celebrity as Kate explores their extraordinary careers and the ups and down of the personal lives of these illustrious individuals.

An exact start date for the episodes and celebrity guests are to be announced.

Kate Garraway said: “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off. Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

"It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."

Piers previously announced he is stepping down from the long-running celebrity interview series after more than a decade.

He handed over the baton to Kate in a special interview with her in December.

Piers said: "I can’t think of anyone who I’d rather finish my run with. Kate was a wonderfully loyal colleague during my five years on Good Morning Britain and is one of my favourite people in the world.

"How she’s handled the devastating situation with Derek sums her up. She’ll be as brilliant at Life Stories as she is at everything else."

You can catch up with Kate & Piers' chat as well as other past Life Stories episodes on the ITV Hub here.