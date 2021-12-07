All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Pictured: Left: Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) Middle: Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) Right: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). Picture: Playground Television (UK) Ltd. / Channel 5

All Creatures Great And Small is set for a 2021 Christmas special - when is it on TV?

Following the new Channel 5 TV adaptation's debut in 2020, a second six-part TV series aired earlier this year and attracted millions of viewers.

Now another one-off Christmas episode will air this festive period on Christmas Eve (Friday, 24 December) at 9PM on Channel 5.

All Creatures Great And Small is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, about a young country vet.

The cast of the latest episodes include Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Meanwhile Patricia Hodge joins in the role of Mrs Pumphrey, replacing the late Dame Diana Rigg. New additions for series 2 included Dorothy Atkinson as Diana Brompton and James Fleet as Colonel Merrick.

Also appearing in the Christmas special are Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson and Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson.

Will there be a All Creatures Great And Small series 3?

Following the Christmas special, a third series has been rumoured.

Showrunner Ben Vanstone previously teased: "I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Vanstone went on to reveal the plans were for four series but was now looking at more.

He said (via Radio Times): "I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series," he said. "Initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.

"I think in other shows, you sort of risk the need to have more stories and more action and more things happening, but with our show, it’s the antithesis of that. We kind of give everything time."

For now, you can watch all six episodes of All Creatures Great And Small online via Channel 5's My5 player here.

