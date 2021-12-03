Taskmaster New Year's Treat line up. (L-R) Adrian Chiles, Claudia Winkleman, Jonnie Peacock , Lady Leshurr and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi. Picture: Avalon

Taskmaster has unveiled the line up for its upcoming New Year special.

Fresh from the end of its recent series, the show will return for a one-off special episode this festive period.

Advertisements

The stand-alone show will see five celebrities compete in classic Taskmaster challenges for a chance to win the most ridiculous game show on television.

Those taking part include broadcaster and journalist Adrian Chiles (BBC Radio 5 Live), television and radio presenter Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One) and double Paralympic, World & European 100m Champion Jonnie Peacock MBE (Jonnie’s Blade Camp, Channel 4).

They're joined by rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and TV personality Lady Leshurr (Don’t Hate the Playaz, ITV 2), and lawyer, businesswoman, campaigner and Ex Cabinet Minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi (Have I Got News for You, BBC One), who will each compete

A teaser shares: "Feeling in a particularly festive mood, the almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies has once again gathered five famous faces from radically different specialities for another standalone special on Channel 4 with ‘Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’.

"Set to air over the festive season, the formidable Taskmaster will put these celebrity guests through their paces in a series of ludicrous challenges supervised by his devoted sidekick, assistant, and stats keeper Little Alex Horne."

An air date for the special is to be announced.

Following the special, Taskmaster will return later in 2022 with series 13.

Advertisements

The line up for the next series of Taskmaster was previously announced, featuring stand-up, actor, and author Ardal O’Hanlon, comedian Bridget Christie, and actress and podcaster Sophie Duker.

They'll be joined by comedians, TV hosts and former Strictly Come Dancing stars Chris Ramsey and Judi Love.