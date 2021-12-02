Death In Paradise series 11 guest cast announced

Death In Paradise has announced a host of guest stars for Series 11.

The hit BBC One show will return with brand new episodes in 2022 with Ralf Little back in his starring role of D.I Neville Parker.

Also returning to the cast for the new series are Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) and brand new Saint Marie officer Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson.

Guest stars for the next series are confirmed to include Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) Nicholas Bailey (Sally4Ever), Jason Done (Waterloo Road), Ben Onwuke (Safe) and Ben Starr (Jamestown).

They're joined by Kate O’Flynn (Close To Me), Marcus Onilude (Ted Lasso), Simon Lenagan (Breeders), Petra Letang (The Reluctant Landlord), Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall), Aislín McGuckin (Normal People), Karise Yansen (Wolf), Aron Julius (DCI Banks), Faith Alabi (Industry) and William Gaminara (The Trial Of Christine Keeler).

Completing the guest cast are Andrew Leung (Cruella), Jessica Clark (The Doll Maker), Victoria Ekanoye (Doctors) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu (The Wheel Of Time).

A tease for series 11 shares: "The award-winning murder mystery series will see Saint Marie’s crime-fighting team investigating yet more deadly cases.

"When a skydiver dies, apparently stabbed mid-air, the case seems impossible to crack. A murder on a golf course, a killer at a concert, a mysterious case at a rehab clinic all challenge the team’s unique expertise in series 11.

"Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the Commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island, and questions whether she is ready to face her fears.

"The Saint Marie Police department has a bright new addition to the team, and Sergeant Naomi Thomas is eager to make an impact after receiving her big career break! With a can-do attitude and unwavering ambition, Naomi is determined to prove that she has what it takes to make a mark on this team.

"Will Marlon be able to show the hard-working sergeant how some of his quirky policing tactics and light-hearted approach to work can still get the job done? Will this pair be a match made in heaven or will their differing ways prove impossible to bring together?

"How will Commissioner Patterson react when his world is rocked by a face from the past showing up on the island?"

Series 11 of Death In Paradise airs in early 2022 on BBC One with an exact start date to be announced.

For now, a one-off Christmas special will air Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) on BBC One.

Meanwhile series 12 has already been confirmed to be in the works.