A Very British Scandal start date for BBC drama with Claire Foy and Paul Bettany

The start date has been announced for BBC One's upcoming drama A Very British Scandal.

A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.

It will star Paul Bettany and Claire Foy will star as the Duke and Duchess respectively with Julia Davis as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

A Very British Scandal start date

A Very British Scandal will start on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Episodes for the three-part miniseries will continue nightly at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday, 27 December and Tuesday, 28 December.

A teaser for the series shares: "Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture - all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

"A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.

"As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace."

More names on the cast include Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicholls, Camilla Rutherford, Timothy Renouf, Sophia Myles, Sophie Ward, Tim Steed, and Katherine Manners.

Richard Goulding; Jonathan Aris; Oliver Chris; Nicholas Rowe; and Miles Jupp also star.

Outside the UK, the show will be available in 2022 on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand