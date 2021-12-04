All Star Musicals at Christmas air date, judges and celebrity line up revealed

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R) Trevor Dion Nicholas, Elaine Paige and Samantha Barks. Credit: ITV

All Star Musicals is back for a brand new special this Christmas - here's all you need to know.

The ITV show follows a group of celebrities as they go head to head to put on the best musical performance.

Advertisements

They'll be coached by esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches before performing alongside a full West End ensemble.

All Star Musicals air date

All Star Musicals will air a Christmas special on Boxing Day - Sunday, 26 December - at 8PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch online from 7AM on Boxing Day on ITV Hub.

Meanwhile another special has already been announced to air in early 2022 with a date to be revealed.

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Host John Barrowman. Credit: ITV

All Star Musicals 2021 line up

The six celebrities taking part in the latest special are presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Fern Britton said: "A chance to dress up and dance with a full orchestra! What a Christmas present!"

Advertisements

Ben Miller said: "I have new respect for musicals! After weeks of training I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don’t know what I was thinking."

Gyles Brandeth said: "I can’t sing and I can’t dance, but I can dream! And this is a dream come true - being in a number in my favourite musical, My Fair Lady."

Anita Rani said: "What better time to come together to perform some show stopping musical hits on stage. It’s a festive treat that’s guaranteed to bring some sparkle to everyone’s living rooms this Christmas."

Catherine Tyldesley said: "I’m a huge musical theatre fan- so the chance to sing a song from the first musical I fell in love with is a dream come true. Really excited about the tuition too - a great chance to learn from the best."

Radzi Chinyanganya said: "I cannot believe that I’ll be performing in front of the nation doing something that honestly terrifies and excites me in equal measure. I’m starting as a day one, hour one beginner, so I’m really going to be testing the skills of the fantastic musical coaches. I can’t really sing, I don’t normally dance, so what could possibly go wrong?!"

Meet the judges!

They'll be performing for a judging panel made up of West End stars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas as well as a live studio audience.

John Barrowman will host the latest special.

All Star Musicals at Christmas on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R) Trevor Dion Nicholas, Samantha Barks and Elaine Paige. Credit: ITV

He will team up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor to open the show with a spectacular Greatest Showman medley.

Plus, there will be a performance from Samantha singing Into The Unknown from Frozen 2 and the West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen.

All Star Musicals At Christmas airs Boxing Day (Sunday 26 December) at 8PM on ITV.

Advertisements

A second special will follow in 2022 with the line up to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV