Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont to host Christmas special on Channel 4

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are to host a Christmas getaway on Channel 4 this festive season.

Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover will be a one-off special featuring the pair looking back on the year with some comedy pals.

Those joining the husband and wife comedy duo for a country house getaway will be Roisin Conaty, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.

Channel 4 tease: "There’ll also be a few surprise guests along the way as the gang reflect on the highs and lows of 2021 and enjoy a boozy festive feast guaranteed to lead to misbehaving and chaos."

Jon Richardson said: “The producers of this show are guaranteeing that it will end up in chaos, obviously I will be there to make sure they are proved wrong.

"I don’t get asked to write the press release so let me take this opportunity to tell you that this festive spectacular will start and end on time and contain an appropriate amount of fun given the year we’ve had and the certainty that next year will be worse."

Lucy Beaumont added: “I am so looking forward to being paid to hang out with old friends...and Jon. I shall be mostly slipping generous size cocktails and blocking out the resentment and negativity that Jon pretends he puts 'on ice' for the festive period.

"If the night is anything like the parties we throw at home, we peak at awkward conversation at about 8.30pm. Jon will go missing at 9pm and come down in some sort of weird nightwear and slippers and the guests will have gone half an hour later.”

Phil Harris, Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, commented: “We are delighted to be working on our first commission with Romesh and Ben at Rangabee, on a brilliant festive show that mixes comedy review and reality in one country house getaway.”

The one-off hour special will air next month on Channel 4 and is produced by Ranga Bee Productions.