Doctor Who spoilers: First look at episode 6 - 'The Vanquishers'

Here's a first look at the final episode of Doctor Who: Flux.

The brand new series is currently airing this Sunday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Episode 6, titled The Vanquishers, airs at 6:20PM on Sunday, 5 December for an hour.

A teaser reveals: "In the final epic chapter in the story of the Flux, all hope is lost. The forces of darkness are in control.

"But when the monsters have won, who can you count upon to save the universe?"

Leading the current Doctor Who cast are Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson who are joined by a host of guest stars.

Those appearing in the sixth and final episode include are Sam Spruell (The North Water) as Swarm, Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) as Azure, Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey) as Professor Jericho, Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World) as Joseph Williamson and Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us) as Bel.

The new series of Doctor Who tells a single story over six episodes.

A teaser shares: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

You can catch up on past episodes from the series online now from BBC iPlayer here.

The current series will be followed by a trio of specials starting with an episode on New Year's Day. Further episodes will air in the Spring and Autumn before Jodie Whittaker departs her role as the Doctor.

