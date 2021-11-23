Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will air a Celebrity special this Christmas.

The game show features contestants hoping to answer their way to a fortune with the help of seven celebrity experts.

The Celebrity special festive episode of The Wheel will see three celebrity contestants taking part - actor Danny Dyer, Radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball and comedian, actor and writer David Walliams.

They will be competing to complete The Wheel, in an attempt to win money for their chosen charities this Christmas with the help of some fellow famous faces.

The celebs on The Wheel for the Christmas special are choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, actress Martine McCutcheon, presenter Alex Scott, comedian Jason Manford, EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, comedian Julian Clary and presenter Gregg Wallace.

A teaser for the one-off episode shares: "They will take their turns to help answer questions on everything from Christmas movies to festive food But whose help will be a gift and who has got their traditions in a twist?

Full of laughs and festive spirit, The Wheel promises to get celebs and viewers alike in a spin in this special yuletide edition."

An air date for the Christmas special is to be confirmed.

For now, The Wheel's main series airs Saturday nights on BBC One. You can catch up with recent episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC