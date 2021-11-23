Here's a first look at this weekend's fifth episode of Doctor Who: Flux.

The brand new series is back this Sunday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

Episode 5, titled Survivors of the Flux, airs at 6:25PM on Sunday, 28 November for 55-minutes.

A teaser shares: "As the forces of evil mass, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan face perilous journeys and seemingly insurmountable obstacles in their quest for survival."

Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Williamson (STEVE ORAM) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Jericho (KEVIN McNALLY), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Leading the current Doctor Who cast are Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson who are joined by a host of guest stars.

Those appearing in this weekend's episode are Sam Spruell (The North Water) as Swarm, Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) as Azure, Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey) as Jericho and Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World) as Williamson.

Also appearing in episode 5 are Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us) as Bel, Craige Els (Ripper Street and Coronation Street) as Karvanista and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

Jericho (KEVIN McNALLY) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: BBC Studios

Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Bel (THADDEA GRAHAM) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Kate Stewart (JEMMA REDGRAVE) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The new series of Doctor Who is telling a single story told across a vast canvas of six episodes on Sunday nights.

Titled Doctor Who: Flux, a teaser reveals: "From Liverpool to the depths of space, via the Crimean war and a planet named Atropos, which shouldn’t even exist, fighting old foes and new creatures from beyond our dimension, the Doctor and company face a race against (and through!) time to uncover a universe-spanning mystery: what is the Flux?"

You can watch past episodes and series online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

Swarm (SAM SPRUELL), Azure (ROCHENDA SANDALL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Vinder (JACOB ANDERSON) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Passenger - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Karvanista (CRAIGE ELS) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Karvanista (CRAIGE ELS) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

The current series will be followed by three special episodes next year before Jodie Whittaker steps down as the Doctor. A replacement Doctor is still to been announced.

Picture: Jericho (KEVIN McNALLY), Dan (JOHN BISHOP), Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon