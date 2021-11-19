Reunion Hotel: Alex Jones to front emotional new BBC series

Alex Jones is to front a new BBC series following those longing for a life-affirming reunion

Airing on BBC Two, Reunion Hotel will open its doors in 2023.

A teaser shares: "From giving thanks to life saving heroes, romantic reunions and emotional homecomings, to the ex-pupil reunited with the teacher who changed his life, everyone’s welcome to check-in to the Reunion Hotel.

"Each episode, produced by Caernarfon based production company Darlun, will feature stories filled with emotion and warmth as guests reconnect and get the chance to say the things they never got to say. Playing a central role in welcoming the guests and putting them at ease ahead of that meeting they may have waited years, or even a lifetime for, will be BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones."

Alex said: "To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting.

"I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heart-warming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost."

Patrick Holland, Director of Factual, Arts & Classical Music added: “Focussing on re-connecting us with people who played a major role in our lives, this format from Darlun promises to be joyous, celebratory and emotional.

"I think the series chimes with a major desire in the audience for community and connection. I’m delighted that Reunion Hotel will be the first major co-commission for BBC network and BBC Wales in the Across the UK initiative."

Reunion Hotel is based on the series ‘Gwesty Aduniad’ which originally developed and produced for S4C.

The six-part series will air in early 2023 on BBC Two.