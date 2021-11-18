BBC announces special shows as it celebrates 100 years in 2022

A year of special programming will celebrate 100 years of the BBC in 2022.

The Corporation has announced a bumper year of special shows across its TV channels, radio stations and online.

BBC One will broadcast specials of its biggest shows around its 100th birthday including Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, MasterChef, The Apprentice and Antiques Roadshow as they all mark the centenary in their own "unique way".

As part of the 100th birthday celebrations, there will also be an "epic blockbuster special" of Doctor Who as Jodie Whittaker ends her run as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Meanwhile new shows revealed as part of the anniversary include Horrible Histories: BBC’s Big Birthday Bonanza! on CBBC and Here’s One I Made Earlier on BBC One, a one-off look back at the BBC's children shows over the years hosted by former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq.

On BBC Two, David Dimbleby will trace the impact of the BBC on British life across recent decades in three-part series David Dimbleby's BBC while in the two-parter BBC’s First 50 Years, John Bridcut will look at the challenges and triumphs of today’s BBC, which have their roots in the Corporation’s first half century.

BBC Three - which is set to return to TV next year - will offer up new shows including Superhoe, written by and starring Nicôle Lecky; a contemporary horror series from the Clarkson Twins set in Bolton titled Red Rose; emerging writer Ryan J Brown’s thriller Wrecked; and an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s award-winning debut novel Conversations with Friends.

Other highlights that will take place on the BBC across the centenary year are the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Women’s Euros, World Cup and Commonwealth Games plus Frozen II

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: "Our centenary year will be a huge treat for audiences of all ages from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts and music, to documentaries assessing all aspects of the BBC’s history.

"BBC 100 will celebrate and reflect on the unique role the BBC plays in the lives of audiences across the UK as our much cherished national broadcaster from its creation right up to the present day."

