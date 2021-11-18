Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is back on TV tonight (18 November) - here's who's on the line up.

Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, the Celebrity spin-off of hit game show welcomes a number of famous faces competing every episode.

Each will face up to 15 questions with ever increasing jackpots on offer - up to the headline £1 million prize - but get a question wrong and they risk losing thousands.

Who's on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? tonight?

Tonight's episode Thursday, 18 November sees comedians Meera Syal and Jim Moir aka Vic Reeves taking part.

As ever, each contestant have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning the top prize of £1 million for a charity of their choice.

They'll be helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience; Phone a Friend and 50:50.

This brand new episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs Thursday, 18 November at 9PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to be on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

You don't need to be a celebrity to take part in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire! If you want to take part in the show yourself, applications are currently open.

If you are 18 or over, you can apply online via the ITV.com website here.

"Britain's best-loved classic quiz, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? Is back and we're looking for contestants to take part!" reads a casting call from ITV.

They added: "Do you think you've got what it takes to be the Fastest Finger? Can you cope with the pressure of sitting in the Hot Seat? Have you got the brainpower to make it all the way to the One Million Pound Question?

"If you would like the chance to win £1million on the world's most famous quiz show, then we want to hear from you!"

Picture: ITV