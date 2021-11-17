A host of TV's favourite puppets and characters will join forces for BBC Children In Need.

Pudsey has pulled some strings and for one night only, the biggest and furriest stars on the planet are coming together for a very special cause, especially for Children in Need.

In a warm, nostalgia fest for viewers of all ages, the nation’s best loved puppets and classic children’s’ TV favourites will be making a big return for the ultimate supergroup music video parody.

Those set to appear include Basil Brush, Muffin the Mule, Rainbow’s Zippy, George and Bungle, Scott and Virgil from Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlett and Captain Blue, Zig and Zag, CBBC’s Gordon the Gopher, Edd the Duck, Otis the Aardvark, Oucho, Stanley, Dodge and Hacker T Dog, Channel 5’s Milkshake Monkey, The Neighbour's Cat from Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow, Terrahawks’ Zelda, Mongrel’s Marion and Nelson, Buffering’s Larry the Lizard, and Mr Blobby.

Together they will join forces for one of the biggest singalongs Children in Need has ever seen.

Basil Brush said today: “It was fantastic to be reunited with so many old friends. And incredibly none of us have aged a day, we all look exactly the same! Boom Boom!”

Hacker T Dog added: “I wouldn’t leave Wigan for just anyone. But when Pudsey called, I thought, I’ve got nothing better to do that day.”

And Mr Blobby commented: “Blobby, Blobby, Blobby!”

The special music video will debut on Friday night on BBC One from 7PM as part of BBC Children In Need.

For more information or to donate to BBC Children in Need, visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey