Vienna Blood series 3 start date as drama returns to BBC Two and iPlayer

Season 3 of Vienna Blood comes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this winter with a start date confirmed.

Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna – a hot bed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses.

Series 3 of Vienna Blood will have three episodes which will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer starting from Wednesday, 14 December 2022 at 9PM.

The series stars Matthew Beard (Dracula, The Imitation Game, And When Did You Last See Your Father?) and Juergen Maurer (Vorstadtweiber, Tatort),

Based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, it follows a brilliant young English doctor, Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) as they investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders.

A teaser of the first episode from series 3 shares: “Vienna, 1908. A young seamstress is murdered in a luxury fashion house.

“Oscar and Max are initially perplexed by the means and the motive for her death, but further clues are revealed when Max receives a letter at his newly established practice.

“Together, the two friends uncover some dark and sinister secrets at the heart of the Viennese glamour industry.”

Also on the cast are Conleth Hill (Dublin Murders, Game Of Thrones), Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders) and Luise von Finckh (Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten).

For now season 1 and 2 are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.