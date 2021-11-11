Vienna Blood series 2 comes to BBC Two and iPlayer this winter

Season 2 of Vienna Blood comes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this winter.

The Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna - a hot bed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses.

The series stars Matthew Beard (Dracula, The Imitation Game, And When Did You Last See Your Father?) and Juergen Maurer (Vorstadtweiber, Tatort),

Based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, it follows a brilliant young English doctor, Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) as investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders.

Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and psychology and Oskar’s forceful tenacity lead them to solve some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

Also on the cast are Conleth Hill (Dublin Murders, Game Of Thrones), Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders), Amelia Bullmore (Traces, Gentleman Jack), Lucy Griffiths (True Blood, Preacher) and Luise von Finckh (Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten).

Series 2 of Vienna Blood will have three episodes will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, says: “Welcome back Max and Oskar! After the great success of series one we are so looking forward to returning to the opulent, entertaining, and endlessly fascinating world of Vienna Blood.”

For now season 1 is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.