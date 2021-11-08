The Real Housewives of Jersey UK to return for second series on ITVBe

The Real Housewives of Jersey (UK) will return for a second season on ITVBe.

It's been confirmed that the series will return for new episodes, once again embracing all that Jersey has to offer, from the tranquil beaches to glitzy parties with lashings of drama thrown in for good measure.

ITV share: "This second 10-part series will follow the highs and lows of our marvellous Housewives and their families who all live life to the full on the island whilst bringing fun, laughter, tears and of course plenty of glamour.

"Viewers will be treated to a few new faces, Jersey’s sweeping landscapes and natural beauty aplenty, together with more gossip than you can handle!"

Cast for the second season is to be officially confirmed with the first outing featuring Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson & Tessa Hartmann (pictured above).

The Real Housewives of Jersey will return to ITVBe soon with an exact start date to be confirmed.

For now the full first series is available to catch up on ITV Hub here..

Meanwhile, ITV has also confirmed a new series of The Only Way Is Essex for 2022, promising to bring even more glamour, gossip and great laughs.

A teaser shares: "Diving into their real lives, families, relationships and businesses, Essex’s most colourful characters will return as TOWIE’s 30th series debuts on ITV Hub and ITVBe."