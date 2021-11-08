The Ipcress File: First look photos from new ITV drama series

ITV has unveiled a first look at upcoming thriller The Ipcress File.

Adapted by Len Deighton’s bestseller of the same name, the new drama stars Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) as the iconic spy Harry Palmer.

He's joined by Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express), BAFTA award winning actor Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Birdbox) and Ashley Thomas (Them: Covenant, Top Boy, Salvation).

A teaser shares: "Set in the 1960s amid the highlycharged atmosphere of the Cold War which rages between West and East.

"Harry Palmer is a British army sergeant on the make in Berlin. In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money.

"Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry’s varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt. Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away.

"But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File.

"Harry’s links to the man suspected of kidnapping a missing British nuclear scientist result in him being conscripted for a dangerous undercover mission that takes him from the Beatles’ London to the Berlin Wall, from the back alleys of Beirut to the white-hot sand of a Nuclear Atoll in the Pacific.

"The Ipcress File is a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance."

The adaptation comes from Oscar nominated and BAFTA award winning writer John Hodge (Trainspotting, The Beach, The Sweeney), Emmy award winning director James Watkins (Black Mirror, McMafia, The

Woman in Black) and producer Paul Ritchie (McMafia, Slumdog Millionaire).

The Ipcress File will air on ITV in 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.