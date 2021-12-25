The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

The Masked Singer is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

Prepare to commence the new year with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as The Masked Singer returns to ITV with series three.

The show will see a brand new cast of celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, singing and concealing their faces as they try to hide their identity from viewers and the panel.

When does The Masked Singer start?

ITV has confirmed that The Masked Singer's new series will start on New Year's Day (Saturday, 1 January) at 7PM.

And there won't be long to wait for the second instalment, with the next episode airing just a day later on Sunday, 2 January at 7:30PM.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will be available online via the ITV Hub.

The mystery contestants on The Masked Singer 2022 were previously revealed. They are Rockhopper, Robobunny, Firework, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Panda, Lionfish, Snow Leopard, Chandelier, Mushroom, Poodle and Doughnuts.

The series is the third to air on ITV.

The audience for the second series’ thrilling conclusion peaked at over 10 million as figuring out ‘who’s that behind the mask?’ became a national obsession.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan all return to the panel, heading back to their detective chairs as the guessing game begins all over again.

Joel Dommett hosts the only show that can claim to have moved viewers to tears with a dragon’s emotional rendition of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, and to have blown away audiences with a leather-clad biking Badger’s performance of Wrecking Ball.

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of 12 celebrities playing 12 characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.

You can catch up on past series of The Masked Singer UK on BritBox here.

Meanwhile, a one-off Singalong Christmas special will air on Christmas Day (Saturday, 25 December) at 6PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The episode will see Joel Dommett host a unique version of TV’s most surreal guessing game which invites viewers to join in the singing fun.

