Bradley and Barney Walsh are set for a Christmas special on ITV this year.

The pair will be up to snow good as they take their famous RV across the sea to the magical island of Iceland in a bumper one-off festive episode of beloved father and son travel show.

ITV share: "The Walsh boys will test themselves to frosty new limits in the country of volcanoes, glaciers and breath-taking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure. That’s why Dads go to Iceland!

"By the end of all their festive frolics, will they discover the most valuable Christmas experience is spending time with the people we love, or will they be left bickering about their frostbite?"

Barney said: "Our family loves Christmas, so, as a special present to dad this year, I’m giving him some challenges on a festive trip to Iceland.

"If he’s not keen on those he’s always got the RV. He loves driving that thing. It’s going to be great fun."

Bradley added: "Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas, so I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland.

"I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts."

An air date for the special is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile a brand new six-part series of Breaking Dad with Bradley and Barney will air in 2022.

It will see the pair travel to countries including Croatia, Hungary and Poland.

Barney said: “Dad and I have so much fun on our travels but I’m not finished with him yet!

"Europe has so many more adventures on offer that I can’t wait to get Dad back behind the wheel of the RV and see what I can persuade him to do this time.”

Bradley added: “Making this series is great and I love being on the road with Barney. I don’t know how he gets me to do some of the stuff but I must be very easily led.

"This time we’re back in Europe and Barney has all sorts of things lined up for us, including Europe’s largest rollercoaster and an escapology stunt. Let’s just say, I’m not overly enthusiastic about all that’s on offer!”

You can watch the most recent episodes of Breaking Dad online now via the ITV Hub here.

