Will there be a The Larkins series 2? Latest on the hit ITV drama

The Larkins has just wrapped up its first series - and fans already want to know if there will be a second.

The new TV series is based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel, The Darling Buds of May.

Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.

The first series of six episodes wrapped this weekend - but are more on the way?

Will The Larkins return for series two?

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm if there will be a second series of The Larkins.

However a one-off Christmas special was previously announced to air later this year on ITV.

As for beyond that, sources have said they are hopeful the show will return for a second outing.

"The Larkins has turned out to be the Sunday night hit they hoped it would be," an insider told The Sun newspaper. "Bradley is particularly enthusiastic about a sequel because he’s very much taken ownership of the role of Pop Larkin."

We'll keep this post updated with all the latest official news!

Watch The Larkins on TV and online

The Larkins series 1 premiered on ITV in October.

The full series is available to watch online via the ITV Hub here on catch up.

You can also watch past series of The Larkins on BritBox UK here.

What happens is The Larkins about?

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as Pop & Ma Larkin in the drama series alongside Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen as Mariette Larkin and Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

A synopsis of the show's first series shares: "With an endless supply of delicious, hearty meals alongside the odd cocktail or two, the Larkins are always happy to share what they have with others, despite the fact that what they have is sometimes obtained by unusual means!

"Sadly their good heartedness is not always shared by certain members of the local community and village gossip (particularly from the Normans) about Pop and his family is often rife.

"From government officials and snobbish second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, the Larkins never take threats to their idyllic way of life lying down but when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton arrives to inspect their taxes things are looking bleak for The Larkins.

"Soon distracted by the beautiful Mariette, Charley quickly discovers that he has a romantic rival in the form of the handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher. Mariette, on the other hand, may have plans of her own, which don’t involve men.

"From May Day Fairs, to straw-man pram races and donkey derbies, there’s never a dull moment with The Larkins."

Picture: The Larkins cast picture. Credit: ©ITV Plc / Objective Fiction / Genial Productions