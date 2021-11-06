Worzel Gummidge cast revealed for new episode Guy Forks on BBC One

The cast of Worzel Gummidge's new episode Guy Forks has been revealed as it comes to BBC One.

Mackenzie Crook returns to reprise his role inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Also directing, Mackenzie will star in three new one-hour films to air in 2021 titled Guy Forks, Twitchers and Calliope Jane.

The first airs on Saturday, 6 November at 5:45PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Worzel Gummidge 2021 cast - Guy Forks

Here's a full rundown of who's on the Guy Forks episode of Worzel Gummidge:

Worzel Gummidge is played by Mackenzie Crook

Susan is played by India Brown

John is played by Thierry Wickens

Mrs Braithwaite is played by Rosie Cavaliero

Mr Braithwaite is played by Steve Pemberton

Guy Forks is played by Paul Kaye

Aunt Sally is played by Vicki Pepperdine

The Bonfire Night Committee is played by Toby Jones

Earthy Mangold is played by Francesca Mills

A teaser of the episode shares: "It’s the build-up to bonfire night and a new face has arrived in Scatterbrook. Worzel’s cousin, Guy Forks, has taken his rightful place at the top of the bonfire, but an argument between the old friends leads to a competition to prove who can do the other’s job better.

"With The Bonfire Night Committee distracted, Guy convinces Worzel to swap places, but it soon becomes clear that Worzel has bitten off more than he can chew. With Worzel stuck on top of the bonfire, John and Susan turn to Aunt Sally for help, but can they find a way to rescue Worzel before time runs out?"

Watch Worzel Gummidge on TV and online

The Guy Forks episode of Worzel Gummidge airs at 5:45PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Two more episodes - Twitchers and Calliope - will air on BBC One in the coming weeks, with dates to be revealed.

For now, all previous episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Mackenzie first brought Worzel Gummidge to screen in 2019 with two Christmas specials while another one-off aired last festive period.

Picture: John (THIERRY WICKENS), Worzel Gummidge (MACKENZIE CROOK), Susan (INDIA BROWN) - (C) Leopard Pictures Ltd - Photographer: Jack Barnes

