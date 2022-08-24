Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins line up (L-R) Pete Wicks, Shannon Courtenay, Callum Best, Jennifer Ellison, Dwain Chambers, Ashley Cain, Curtis Pritchard, Fatima Whitbread, Ferne McCann, Amber Gill, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Maisie Smith, AJ Pritchard and Jade Jones

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up has been unveiled.

The Channel 4 show will be back in September with a brand new series filmed in the Middle East.

As ever, the series will follow a group of famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

So who is taking on the challenge this year?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up

The biggest cast of celebrity contestants to date includes actress Maisie Smith, Love Island winner Amber Gill, Olympian Jade Jones and Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and his former Love Islander brother Curtis.

Joining them are former footballer Ashley Cain, actress Jennifer Ellison, TV personality Calum Best, Olympian Fatima Whitbread and TOWIE's Pete Wicks.

Completing the line up are reality TV star Ferne McCann, Olympian Dwain Chambers, boxer Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, 4 September at 9PM.

Two former United States Special Forces operators will join the team to put the celebs through their paces.

Former United States Recon Marine, Rudy Reyes is the new Chief Instructor, joined by new DS - former US Navy SEAL - Remi Adeleke.

Together with SAS: Who Dares Wins regulars Foxy (Jason Fox) and Billy (Mark Billingham), they'll push the celebs to their physical and psychological limits in a brutal ​selection course across seven episodes.

Which celebs will be left standing at the end?

"SAS is renowned for having the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their net worth is," chief instructor Rudy Reyes said. "We demand full throttle excellence no matter celebrity, title or fame."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 from Sunday, 4 September at 9PM.

For now you can catch up on past series of both the Celebrity spin-off and main series online via All 4 here.