Sally Nugent announced as new BBC Breakfast presenter

Sally Nugent is to join BBC Breakfast as a new permanent presenter, it's been announced.

She will take charge from Monday to Wednesday, joining the show alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt with immediate effect.

Born in Birkenhead, Sally started her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and has previously worked at BBC North West Tonight and BBC News. She has appeared on BBC Breakfast already for the past decade as a sports presenter.

Sally Nugent said today: "I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week. It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show."

BBC Breakfast Editor, Richard Frediani added: “Sally has an impressive track record as an award winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high profile exclusive interviews in recent years. We are delighted to have her take her new permanent place in the studio alongside Dan, Charlie and Naga.”

Sally takes over from Louise Minchin who stepped down earlier this year after 20 years on the show.

Louise explained her exit previously "I have decided that it is time I stop setting my alarm for 3.40, sometimes when I'm feeling really rebellious 3.46 in the morning, and I'm going to be leaving the programme.

"I wanted to thank everybody who's watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years.

"I have absolutely loved being part of it. I will really miss it but it is time to stop that alarm early in the morning. Thank you for watching all these years."

More than 10 million viewers tune into BBC Breakfast every week making it the most watched Breakfast show on UK television.

BBC Breakfast airs weekday mornings on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.