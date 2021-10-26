Worzel Gummidge 2021 start date confirmed for new episodes on BBC One

Worzel Gummidge is heading back to BBC One for new episodes - here's all you need to know!

Mackenzie Crook will reprise his role inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Also directing, Mackenzie will star in three new one-hour films for 2011 titled Guy Forks, Twitchers and Calliope Jane.

When is Worzel Gummidge on TV?

The first of the three films, Guy Forks, will air on Saturday, 6 November at 5:45PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the episode shares: "It’s the build-up to bonfire night and a new face has arrived in Scatterbrook.

"Worzel’s cousin, Guy Forks, has taken his rightful place at the top of the bonfire, but an argument between the old friends leads to a competition to prove who can do the other’s job better.

"With The Bonfire Night Committee distracted, Guy convinces Worzel to swap places, but it soon becomes clear that Worzel has bitten off more than he can chew.

"With Worzel stuck on top of the bonfire, John and Susan turn to Aunt Sally for help, but can they find a way to rescue Worzel before time runs out?"

Guest cast includes Toby Jones playing all six roles of The Village Committee in the ‘Guy Forks’ episode: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman, alongside Paul Kaye (After Life) who plays Guy Forks.

Meanwhile returning to the cast alongside Mackenzie as Worzel Gummidge are Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John.

Air dates for the next two episodes in 2021 are to be announced.

Mackenzie first brought Worzel Gummidge to screen in 2019 with two Christmas specials while another one-off aired last festive period.

For now, all previous episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

