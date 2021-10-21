A first look at new BBC One drama Inside Man has been revealed.

David Tennant (Des), Dolly Wells (The Pursuit Of Love), Lydia West (It’s A Sin)and Stanley Tucci (Feud) star in the new mini series which has been written by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who).

A teaser shares: "The captivating four part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way..."

Supporting Artists, Harry Watling (DAVID TENNANT) - (C) Hartswood - Photographer: Kevin Baker

Janice Fife (DOLLY WELLS) - (C) Hartswood - Photographer: Paul Stephenson

Alongside the pictures, further casting announced today includes Lyndsey Marshal (Dracula), Atkins Estimond (Hightown), Mark Quarterly (Cursed), Tilly Vosburgh (Maigret), Louis Oliver (Midnight Mass), Kate Dickie (The Witch) and Dylan Baker (Hunters).

Inside Man will air in 2022.

Steven Moffat, creator and writer, and Sue Vertue, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films said: "This is the best ensemble we’ve ever had the chance to work with. It’s a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this."

Ben Irving, Commissioning Editor, BBC Drama, added: “Steven Moffat has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it’s no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a ‘must-watch’ when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer next year.”

Mary Watling (LYNDSEY MARSHAL) - (C) Hartswood - Photographer: Paul Stephenson

Beth Davenport (LYDIA WEST) - (C) Hartswood - Photographer: Paul Stephenson

Inside Man will run for four episodes with a start date to be confirmed.

The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Picture: Dillon Kempton (ATKINS ESTIMOND), Jefferson Grieff (STANLEY TUCCI), Supporting Artist - (C) Hartswood - Photographer: Paul Stephenson