A Place in the Sun returns to Channel 4 with new presenter Leah Charles-King

A Place in the Sun returns to Channel 4 in November with a new face on the presenting line up.

The hit property show will broadcast daily in November at 4PM.

The new episodes will welcome Leah Charles-King to the team of property experts who will be on hand to help house-hunters find their dream holiday homes.

Channel 4 share: "Leah and her family have been buying, renovating and then selling properties for profit, in the UK for many years. Leah found she had a natural flair at it and has a passion for property, helping numerous people find their dream homes. Away from the UK, Leah and her parents own properties and land in Saint Lucia and Grenada in the Caribbean.

"She is also the Ambassador for Bipolar UK, a charity close to her heart having recently talked publicly about her battle with the condition. Leah recently launched her own platform presenting and producing content on Mental health and well-being to normalise the conversation and end the stigma around mental illness."

Leah said: "I’m so excited to be joining the A Place in the Sun family! I've been watching the show since it began and I feel especially privileged to be working on such an iconic programme. Landing this dream gig has been life changing for me as 9 years ago I was diagnosed with bipolar and I didn’t think I’d work in television again because of the stigma towards mental illness.

"It proves there is life after diagnosis. My story is one of tenacity and overcoming adversity; and A Place In The Sun has given me a new hope."

Leah’s first assignment is helping retired teachers Carrie and Steve find their dream property in the town of Islantilla on Spain’s Costa de la Luz.

With a budget of £110,000 they’re looking for a two-bedroom apartment as close to the beach as possible, where they hope to while away the winters. Leah has five fantastic properties to show them but will any of them prove to be the perfect place?

The new series will also welcome back regulars Jasmine Harman, Jean Johansson, Lee Juggurnauth, Danni Menzies, Scarlette Douglas, Ben Hillman and Laura Hamilton.

They will be seen jetting off to Crete, Costa Blanca, the Algarve and many more beautiful locations in their quest to find our house-hunters their very own Place in the Sun.

You can watch episodes of A Place In The Sun online via All 4 player.