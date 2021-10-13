The John Bishop Show: New chat show coming to ITV

John Bishop is to present a brand new Saturday night comedy show on ITV.

Titled The John Bishop Show (no surprises there), the series will air over six weeks

ITV share: "Every week John will be doing his trademark everyman stand-up and shooting the breeze with some very special celebrity guests. Star interviewees will include the hottest names in film, TV, sport, music and more in front of a live studio audience.

"John will also be checking the global comedy pulse with a team of stand-ups from all over the world."

John is a comedian and actor, currently on a huge arena tour with his new stand-up show Right Here Right Now and soon to star in Doctor Who.

He said of the show: "We’ve been discussing making a Saturday night show for ITV for a while and I am so glad that we are finally going to be doing it.

"We want it to be up to date and topical, whilst also fitting the energy and fun that Saturday nights on ITV is known for."

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe added: "The John Bishop Show is the perfect Saturday night fix; celebrity tales, hilarious stand-up comedy and showcasing new global talent. John’s charismatic on-air style will delight viewers and guests alike."

An air date for the series, which will be co-produced by So Television and Lola TV, is to be announced.