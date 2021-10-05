The Traitors: BBC One announces new new psychological adventure series

BBC One has announced new psychological adventure series The Traitors.

Based on the Dutch format of the same name, the series will be shot on location in the Scottish Highlands

The BBC share: "Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot.

"But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating ‘loyal’ contestants. Who will prevail? Will the traitors be unmasked in time?"

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning, said: "The Traitors is a high stakes entertainment series full of false promises and paranoia.

"Set against the stunning Scottish landscape, I can’t wait for these very different Highland Games to begin where the biggest rule of all is trust no one!"

A UK series will be filmed alongside a US show which will stream on Peacock.

Studio Lambert of production company Stephen Lambert said: "We are hugely excited to be making two versions of a show with spectacular challenges and mind games involving suspicion and trust.

"The Scottish Highlands offers some of the most stunning scenery in the world and we’re delighted both NBCU and the BBC agreed this was where we should bring our American and British contestants to play the game."

Filming for both series will commence in 2022.

A release date is to be confirmed.