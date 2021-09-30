New Marie Antoinette historial drama to air on BBC Two and iPlayer

BBC Two is to air a new drama telling the story of Marie Antoinette.

The eight-part historial drama comes from The Favourite writer Deborah Davis.

It tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen who was barely 14 years old when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France.

Free, independent and feminist ahead of her time, the fearless queen will be played by Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/ 63).

Joining Deborah Davis in writing the ambitious drama is Louise Ironside (The Split), Avril E. Russell (All on a Summer’s Day) and Chloë Moss (Run Sister Run). The series is directed by Pete Travis (Bloodlands) and Geoffrey Enthoven (Children of Love).

The drama will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK with a release date to be confirmed.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: "Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story - we are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer."

Chris Stewart, SVP Sales, UK & Eire, Banijay Rights, added: "Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary fresh new take on one of France’s most iconic - and controversial - figures, filled with stunning scenery, fine performances and epic costumes.

"Following on from the success of Versailles on BBC Two, we are excited to again bring the extravagance and excitement of French court life to UK viewers."